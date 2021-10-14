PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more effort into how you look and feel. Spending time updating your image or getting in tiptop shape will make you feel good and bolster confidence. Trust your instincts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You are heading down the right path. Don’t worry about a couple of hiccups along the way. Take a moment to adjust, then carry on with your plans. Your enthusiasm and competence will win favors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a moment to go through each step before you agree to something. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with money, contracts or your reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got all the right moves. Trust and believe in yourself, and good things will unfold. An opportunity to take on a project will lead to research that stimulates your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are on the right track, but if you are presumptuous or act in haste, you will make a mistake. Nurture what you are trying to achieve and take nothing for granted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get your way if you are persistent, generous and entertaining. Use your charm to dazzle everyone, and you will come out on top. A meaningful relationship will flourish if you are attentive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. If you offer too much information, you’ll put yourself in a vulnerable position. Put pressure where it’s needed.

