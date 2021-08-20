Saturday, Aug. 21

Be stubborn if you believe in what you are doing. Follow your heart, give your all and pursue what makes you feel passionate. Be responsible and focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others. Be honest with yourself and others, and choose to take responsibility for what you do and what you want to happen next.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Step up and set a standard that you are proud of. Embrace opportunities, and bring about the changes that will encourage you to take better care of yourself and those you want to help. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make the necessary adjustments. If you overdo it, you will fall short when time and effort are most needed. Be smart, think outside the box and eliminate what isn’t required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sign up for something you enjoy doing. Socialize safely with people who can put a smile on your face. Share your ideas, and strive to do something that will make you feel good about yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Taking the helm and trying to make a difference is honorable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Look for ways to give back without putting yourself in a vulnerable position.