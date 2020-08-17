× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Expand your mind, interests and spiritual awareness this year. Personal growth will encourage you to envision life from a different perspective. Create what you want to happen in your life. It's up to you to soothe your soul and live life your way. Set goals, and pick up the knowledge and the skills you need to reach your destination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pick up the pace, and focus on whatever will help you accomplish what you set out to do. Put your heart into whatever you feel passionate about, and you'll be content.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be creative when dealing with changes you are facing or want to pursue. Taking a different approach will alter your perspective regarding how you feel about someone close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative, and do something that will help your community or family. Getting angry will not solve problems, but making reasonable suggestions will. Don't take a risk when it comes to your health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do what you can, and stop wasting time trying to achieve the impossible. Look for an alternative way to use your talents that will also improve your lifestyle. Work on certain important relationships.