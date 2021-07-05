SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Leave nothing to chance. State the facts and proceed to the finish line. Your strength and courage will motivate others to help you reach your objective. Beware temptation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Cut your overhead and free up cash for something you want to do that will improve your life and an important relationship. Trust your intuition to help you make the right decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend more time at home or with someone who makes a difference in your life. Discussions will lead to plans that will add stability to a meaningful relationship. Listen to your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you say. Sensitive issues will erupt if you don't choose your words wisely. Someone you think you can trust will let you down or lead you astray. Verify all the information you receive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice. Clear up a work-related situation before agreeing to something that may stand between you and a job prospect. Personal improvements will be heartening.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- When in doubt, take a step back and let matters unfold naturally. Don't feel pressured to get involved in something that is costly or doesn't line up with your beliefs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take better care of yourself and avoid unpredictable situations. Pay attention to detail, and respectfully present your thoughts. Tell the truth and stand behind your word.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0