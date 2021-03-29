VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you fail to follow your dreams. Do what’s best for you for the most satisfying results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider every angle. Make sure you have the necessary knowledge, technology and money to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead. Take physical action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer, and you can make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Don’t rely on someone to do your bidding for you. Stick to what you know and do best, and invest in your future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t lose sight of your goals and objectives. Take better care of your health and nourish your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Keep the peace and be diligent regarding money matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider your budget before you buy something you don’t need. Personal improvements don’t have to cost money. Start with a physical fitness routine and a healthy diet.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Do your best to make a difference. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid getting into pointless arguments.

