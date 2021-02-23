LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll face decisions you aren’t ready to make. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something prematurely. Focus on meaningful relationships and keeping the peace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction. How you live, what you learn and the people you associate with will determine what you get out of life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 232) — Address money matters before it’s too late. Look at the changes going on around you and make adjustments that ensure security and stability. Be open about your feelings and plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Evaluate what you are up against, be secretive regarding your intentions and use your intuition to make the most out of whatever comes your way. Proceed with caution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An unwanted change will turn out well. Time heals all wounds, and a demonstrative approach to life will pay off in the end. Love is on the rise. Be bold and courageous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take advantage of an opportunity that allows you to put your long-term plans in motion. Don’t worry about what others do or say; follow the path that leads to happiness and peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Be fair, direct and truthful, but refuse to let your emotions take charge and lead to something you regret. Patience will help resolve issues.

