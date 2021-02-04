CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest in your ideas and future. A contract will have more to offer than you first thought. Get all your facts straight and make the necessary adjustments; you’ll get what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t worry about what others do; choose the path that resonates with you. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, and personal growth will lead to enlightenment. Broaden your horizons.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to the truth when dealing with friends, relatives and peers, and you will spare yourself grief. If you want a change, go about getting it the right way. Put honor and integrity first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to friends, relatives and peers. You’ll gain insight into what’s possible. Be prepared to do the bulk of the work yourself. Find out who you can rely on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll face a dilemma that can affect your reputation or relationship with a friend, relative or peer. Think before you say or do something that will change your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21 — Don’t reveal secrets. The things you share will become common knowledge in your circle. Spend more time on self-improvement and less with people who are trying to lead you astray.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, run your home efficiently and stay out of trouble. If you get involved in other people’s business, someone will accuse you of meddling.

