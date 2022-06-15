Thursday, June 16

Put your time and effort where they will do some good. Helping a cause you believe in will lead to valuable connections. Take it upon yourself to turn whatever you don't like in your life into something that makes you proud. Your hard work, perceptiveness and resourcefulness will lead to a well-organized life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of your to-do list, and be proud of what you accomplish. Don't give anyone the chance to take advantage of you or steal your thunder. Listen carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Timing is everything, and staying current will ensure that you live up to your promises. You'll make your life easier if you think before you overdo it physically, financially or emotionally.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Broaden your interests, gather information and use your skills, experience and knowledge to help others. Focus on what you can do, not on the impossible. Take care of your responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get out and do your part to network, and, most of all, have some fun. Refuse to let people with negative attitudes get in your way. Love who you are and do your best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Concentrate on money matters, health and contracts. A steady pace and a good understanding of what you can accomplish will help you advance. You can avoid problems via compromise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you reach out to friends and relatives, you'll be the recipient of valuable information that will help you make a good purchase or investment. Share your thoughts with a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Dig in and don't stop until you are satisfied. Spend more time at home making adjustments that add to your comfort. A meaningful relationship will go through a transformation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get involved in other people's dilemmas. Focus on what's happening at home, and make changes that put your mind at ease, save you money and encourage you to feel good about yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Share your thoughts, and make decisions based on the responses you receive. Changing how you live or deal with loved ones, finances and health matters will have lasting effects on your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think less and do more. If you spend too much time hesitating, you won't accomplish what others expect. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Anger will get you in trouble. Sort through your options and put negativity aside. A positive attitude will give you a better advantage in a competitive or challenging situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't ruin a good thing by overanalyzing your next move. Go with the flow, and utilize your time and skills to your advantage. A personal change will raise your profile. Check all the details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0