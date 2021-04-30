LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An emotional spat will ruin your day. Keep the peace, be compassionate and understanding, and go about your business. Expand your mind, and make emotional well-being your priority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can or cannot do. Focus on creative endeavors, meaningful partnerships and living life your way. Self-improvement will boost your confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to what you know and do well, and avoid outside interference. Don’t mix business with pleasure. Look at the big picture, summarize what’s important to you and follow your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a change that will add to your comfort and bring your family unit closer. An opportunity to spice up your relationship with someone you love is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid getting into an argument. Don’t feel the need to take a risk because someone else does. Give others the freedom to do as they please and go about your business.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Check out new job posts and you’ll come across something that interests you. Join an online group that will reunite you with people from your past. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sit tight until you are ready to make your move. Keep your emotions under control, and choose peace over discord to avoid interference. You’ll achieve the most if you decide to work alone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0