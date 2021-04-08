Friday, April 9

Choose your battles wisely this year. Keep the peace when dealing with friends and family. Kindness will get you further than criticism. Put more emphasis on personal growth and less on trying to change others. Your happiness is in your hands. Be true to yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Adjust your lifestyle and how you relate to others. Focus on fitness, health and exploring the things that bring you the most joy. Don't share secrets or let anyone take advantage of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't rely on others. If you want to change, roll up your sleeves and put in the time and effort to make it happen. Keep your plans simple, reasonable and practical.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Broaden your horizons. Keep up with technology, trends and how to use your skills to make a profit. Be aware of any limitations or rules that could stand in your way. Work with people you trust.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do sufficient research. Take the initiative, and don't rely on someone to do things for you. Using force will work against you. Look for an innovative way to use your skills.