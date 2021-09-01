Thursday, Sept. 2

Connect with people who share your concerns this year. You’ll find a way to bring about the changes you want to see happen. Step into the spotlight and take a leadership role. Your insight and dedication to get things done will open doors to positions that have been unavailable in the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Push yourself, embrace change and be open to suggestions. Refuse to let emotional matters interfere with your business or financial prospects. You need to keep a clear head.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t throw caution out the window when dealing with matters that can influence your position or reputation. Do your homework, and offer only the information that will prevent you being labeled “uncompromising.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep life simple, take care of your responsibilities and navigate your way to a place that makes you feel good about who you are, what you accomplish and what you can look forward to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your intelligence, strength and ability to make the most of what you’ve got. You’ll ward off any opposition and invite contributions and the support necessary to get things done your way.