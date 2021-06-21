SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Taking baby steps will help you avoid making a mistake. Put your energy to work for you, and do your best to keep the peace. Concentrate on self-improvement and gratification.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An honest, kind approach to partnerships and love will be more effective than trying to impress someone by overstating how well off you think you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Being a straight shooter will win points, but it will deter some from participating in your endeavors. Let the chips fall where they may, and carry on with those who share your sentiments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more thought and energy into the things and people that make you happy. Plan a surprise for a loved one. A unique approach to health and fitness is in your best interest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep money matters secret until you figure out how best to put your cash to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget. Don’t pay a contractor; call on friends and family for help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Limitations and frustration will set in if you take on too much or make promises that you can’t honor. Pay attention to what’s going on around you, and align yourself with someone who shares your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Verify information and learn about something you want to pursue. Use your intelligence to get what you want instead of relying on someone to step in and take charge.

