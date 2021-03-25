Friday, March 26

Make adjustments to the way you work or how you earn your living. Being efficient will buy you time to work on projects that excite you. Put together a schedule focused on health, fitness and personal growth. Let your intuition guide you in a direction that offers peace of mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Finish what you start before moving on to something more enjoyable. Choose your words wisely when dealing with a friend or relative. An argument will ruin a perfect day if you let it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a change because you want to, not because you are emotional or angry. Look for a way to make your home more comfortable. A positive attitude will bring the best results. Work to improve a special relationship.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Tempers will flare if you spend too much time with someone who is critical or if you focus on what’s not working instead of on what you can accomplish. Personal growth is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take note of what others are doing, and consider what you can do to improve your life. A chance to do things differently will help you stand out. You’ll find a loophole that will save money if you update documents.