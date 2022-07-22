Saturday, July 23

Put your energy to work for you. Expand your goals and search your soul for answers that make your journey more meaningful. Size up what's working for you and what isn't, and adjust your plan of attack to deliver the outcome you desire. Keep your eye on the ball and your feet firmly planted on the ground.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your energy where it will do some good. Don't let anyone rain on your parade. Head in the direction that provides the most significant return. Touch base with people who share your concerns.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change, but don't let your emotions interfere with your decisions. A rational approach to how and where you live will bring the best results. A disagreement will prevail if you aren't specific.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Temptation will overpower you if you let it. Protect your health and well-being before you agree to indulge in something you can't afford. Take better care of yourself and your possessions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your conscience guide you, and choose your words carefully. Questions will need answering before you get involved in a partnership. Be resourceful and use innovative methods.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Avoid taking on unnecessary financial burdens. Stick to a budget you can afford. Expand your skills and work to reach a higher income bracket. Bring your dreams to life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend more time with those you love. Talks with someone important will resolve issues that are standing between you and your long-term plans. Stick to the truth. Romance is on the rise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set yourself up for success. Update your skills to suit changing trends, and you'll develop the edge you need to stay in the game. There is money to be made if you are passionate.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to rework your ideas. Don't fool yourself into thinking you can do things you can't. Know your strengths and weaknesses and make compensations to ensure you reach your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Give your all, and you won't be disappointed. Set the pace and raise the standard. Refuse to let emotions or temptation stand between you and what you want. If it's a change you desire, make it happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make your dream come true. Use intelligence to get where you want to go. Stick to the truth and be completely open about your feelings and desires. Your life must be an open book.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can talk your way in or out of anything. Speak from the heart, let your voice be heard and leave nothing unsaid. Don't limit yourself by taking on more than you can handle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Temptation will be challenging to resist. Assess situations before you boldly move forward. Do your research, and don't make decisions if something is questionable. Trust your instincts.