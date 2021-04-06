VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t limit yourself. Aim to please, and get things done correctly and on time. Your performance will affect the way others treat you. Don’t waste time criticizing others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be open to suggestions that will save you time and money. A commitment to someone will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be honest about your feelings, plans and expectations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make a domestic change, but don’t go over budget. Make sure you get what you want at a price you can afford. Refuse to let anyone play on your emotions. If someone asks for too much, say no.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look out for a friend or relative. Your interest and concern will make you more aware of what’s going on around you. A change at home will encourage a better relationship with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You won’t get along with everyone today, so keep your opinions to yourself. Bide your time, check out new possibilities and make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spring forward with enthusiasm. Get fit, healthy and ready for your next adventure. Look for prospects that interest you, and start conversations that can lead to a new and exciting position.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for new ways to use your skills, knowledge and attributes. Reach out to someone you enjoy collaborating with. Don’t share your plans with someone who is overly critical.

