AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you closer to your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Start making moves that help you achieve your heart’s desire. Put your energy into relationships, causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship. Plan something special.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter. If you expect others to do things for you, you’ll be disappointed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option. Aim to ease stress, not make matters worse. Make personal growth your priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider your options carefully and the consequences that can develop if you make a mistake. Time is on your side, and working quietly on something you enjoy will lead to clarity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Read, educate yourself and say no to anything that feels risky. Focus on relationships and keeping the peace. Take care of responsibilities that will ease stress and improve family ties.

