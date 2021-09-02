AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’re in the driver’s seat and can make a difference that will encourage financial gain, better opportunities and a chance to spend more time with a loved one. Shoot for the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Limit what you spend, donate or promote. Set standards and stick to them, even if someone tries to talk you into something enticing. Be true to yourself, the ones you love and your beliefs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A creative pursuit will keep you occupied and encourage you to pursue something you enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Maintain secrecy about your intentions. Keep everyone guessing in order to avoid interference. Putter around the house and make your place convenient for what you want to pursue.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful when handling friends, relatives and loved ones. Emotional matters will escalate if someone evades the truth or overreacts. Refuse to act irrationally in the face of change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can live by the rules and still give a unique twist to whatever you do. Use your ingenuity, savvy and experience to conquer whatever or whoever you encounter along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for creative ways to make your money grow. Adjust your spending habits, and rethink any joint expenses you share. Use your charm to get out of something that is holding you back. Embrace new opportunities with optimism.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0