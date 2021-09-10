Saturday, Sept. 11

You are on the road to victory. The hard work, determination and persistence you employ will unleash the mental, physical or financial changes you want to enforce. Discipline and drive, coupled with enthusiasm and charisma, will ensure you get the help you need to turn your goal into something substantial. Believe in yourself and those you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put a positive move in motion. Make plans that give you and those you love something that you can work toward together. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Cap the amount you spend on others, your home and entertainment. Chatting and using charm will be the easiest ways to win favors. Avoid joint ventures or making promises you cannot keep.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Know your limits and back away rather than duke it out with someone you want to maintain as your confidant. Say less and let your actions speak for you. Choose kindness over being right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let the changes others make cost you. Be smart, not gullible, and get every detail straight before you partake in a joint venture or situation that can affect your reputation.