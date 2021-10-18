Tuesday, Oct. 19

Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a positive path that allows you to explore exciting avenues. Put the utmost into getting what you want and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Anger won’t solve anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to the rules and avoid confusion and setbacks. Use your creativity to overcome indecision. A change will daunt you, but in time and with patience, you will recognize the benefits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set high standards and live up to your expectations. How you present what you want to do will inspire others to pitch in and help. Use your intelligence and connections appropriately.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition and questions that will be emotionally draining if you aren’t swift to explain your actions and present reasonable solutions. Take control, but don’t put demands on others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have the stamina to get things done quickly and efficiently. Your progress and gains will help advance your agenda. Your power of persuasion will get results.