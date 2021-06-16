SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Offer assistance, and something good will transpire. Someone you connect with will offer valuable information. Take a unique route, and you’ll find peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful when dealing with partners, colleagues or anyone who doesn’t share your opinion. Keep your head down and work diligently to accomplish your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stretch your legs, go for a hike, take in the scenery and mull over what you want to pursue. Unique ideas will encourage you to try something new and to get involved with like-minded people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful what you share with whom. Someone will give you a false impression. Take the initiative to do your research, and cultivate your ideas to suit your needs. Trust in your abilities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t rush to criticize someone. Truth matters, and being able to rely on those closest to you will be a must. Ask questions and offer straight answers, and you’ll know what to do next.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Update the way you live and how you spend your spare time. Focus on physical exercise that will help build strength. Go on a nature walk to ease stress and find peace of mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will help you regenerate and give you a sense of purpose. Put a plan in place that will encourage stability and tranquility. Now’s the time to get things done.

