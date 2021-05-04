Wednesday, May 5

Do your best to be helpful. Spend more time getting things done and less time making a big deal out of trivial matters. Focus on the positive, and you'll find a way to get the most out of everyone you encounter and every situation you face. Aim for equality, originality and patience, and do what's right and best for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Let your intuition guide you. Don't overreact, take on too much or let anyone take advantage of you. Look for the best way to use your skills to get the most accomplished.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done. Don't mix business with pleasure or make promises you cannot keep. A change someone initiates will leave you in an awkward position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pool resources with someone heading in the same direction to find a way to save time and money. A course you take will give insight into unique ways to work with the skills you already have.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what's best for you. Letting someone make decisions for you will leave you in a vulnerable position. Keep your life simple and your plans innovative. A positive attitude will attract support.