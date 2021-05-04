Wednesday, May 5
Do your best to be helpful. Spend more time getting things done and less time making a big deal out of trivial matters. Focus on the positive, and you'll find a way to get the most out of everyone you encounter and every situation you face. Aim for equality, originality and patience, and do what's right and best for everyone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Let your intuition guide you. Don't overreact, take on too much or let anyone take advantage of you. Look for the best way to use your skills to get the most accomplished.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done. Don't mix business with pleasure or make promises you cannot keep. A change someone initiates will leave you in an awkward position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pool resources with someone heading in the same direction to find a way to save time and money. A course you take will give insight into unique ways to work with the skills you already have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what's best for you. Letting someone make decisions for you will leave you in a vulnerable position. Keep your life simple and your plans innovative. A positive attitude will attract support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An emotional situation will arise if you disagree with a friend, relative or loved one. Keep the peace by giving others the freedom to think and do as they please. Focus on personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Intelligent banter will broaden your outlook and help you decide what you want to do next. The information you gather will assist you in converting your skills to fit trends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your life simple. Focus on creative endeavors, spirituality and changing the course of your life. Stop spinning your wheels and ending up in the same place. Follow the path that brings you to peace and happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone will be fishing for information. Be careful what you share about your personal life, and keep your possessions and passwords someplace safe. Avoid excess and health risks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't go overboard trying to impress someone. Just be yourself, live within your budget and be honest about what you want and what you have to offer. Be passionate in all things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Speak up, lay down ground rules and go about your business. Don't worry about others who do things differently. As long as you are at peace with yourself, that's what counts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Problems will surface if you or someone close to you is indulgent or overreacts. Stay calm. Be honest and fair when dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. Keep the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put pressure on yourself to get things done correctly. Progress will bring you joy and make you proud. Reach out to someone you like to collaborate with.