LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t be too quick to make a change. Bide your time and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move a partnership forward. Be willing to compromise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you and start putting your plans in motion. It’s up to you to take action if you want to get something done. Broaden your horizons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Focus on what’s essential, and do your best to finish what you start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. You have more options than you realize, and with a little help from someone offering intuitive input, good options will unfold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t share personal information, passwords or possessions. Trust in yourself, your experience and what you know is factual. Walk away from temptation and bad influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Relax and enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will be welcome, and a joint venture is promising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and whom you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.

