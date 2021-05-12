LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll retain information and formulate ideas quickly. Don’t hesitate to take a step in a new direction. Look at logistics and economic trends, and you’ll find a professional advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home or with someone you feel comfortable with, and you will ease stress and come up with a solution that will help you climb out of a rut. Keep life simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to the way others treat you. Avoid temptation or those who prompt you to be indulgent. Show some discipline, and handle your money matters cautiously. Romance is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a plan geared toward getting ahead professionally, personally and financially. Discuss your intentions with someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of personal matters. Discuss your plans with a loved one. Personal and home improvements will turn out better than expected if you stick to your budget. Romance is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful whom you trust with sensitive information. Take your time. Don’t take risks that can lead to a falling out with someone you cherish. Listen to the lessons of experience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Push to get things done on time, and you will succeed. Network with people who can help you get ahead. Don’t mix business with pleasure or exhibit indulgence in front of influential people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0