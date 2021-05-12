Thursday, May 13
Stop hesitating and start getting things done. Rely on your intelligence and instincts. You will surpass your expectations. Make this a year to remember by taking advantage of situations promptly. Make simplicity and moderation your watchwords, and peace and love your objectives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Face change boldly. Consider your options and press forward before someone tries to make decisions for you. A responsible approach will ensure that you do what’s right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have enough discipline to finish what you start. You’ll retain information, making it easy to learn something new. Stick to the facts and express your feelings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t make excuses or hide from what needs addressing. If you get things out of the way, it will leave time to do something you enjoy. A creative endeavor will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Align yourself with innovative people and try to make a difference. Be wary of gossip; someone will exaggerate to attract your attention. Stick to a budget, and don’t take risks.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stay focused on the changes you want to make. Pay attention to detail and the facts. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of your work. You’ll be judged by how you treat people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll retain information and formulate ideas quickly. Don’t hesitate to take a step in a new direction. Look at logistics and economic trends, and you’ll find a professional advantage.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home or with someone you feel comfortable with, and you will ease stress and come up with a solution that will help you climb out of a rut. Keep life simple.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to the way others treat you. Avoid temptation or those who prompt you to be indulgent. Show some discipline, and handle your money matters cautiously. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a plan geared toward getting ahead professionally, personally and financially. Discuss your intentions with someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of personal matters. Discuss your plans with a loved one. Personal and home improvements will turn out better than expected if you stick to your budget. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful whom you trust with sensitive information. Take your time. Don’t take risks that can lead to a falling out with someone you cherish. Listen to the lessons of experience.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Push to get things done on time, and you will succeed. Network with people who can help you get ahead. Don’t mix business with pleasure or exhibit indulgence in front of influential people.