Saturday, June 18

Stretch your mind, use your connections and follow through with your plans, using enthusiasm, intelligence and hard work to reach your destination. Talk is cheap; it's your actions that make a difference. Be honest with yourself and others regarding what you have to offer. Use your skills strategically, and you'll gain respect and the assistance you require to get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Choose how you wish to proceed. Spontaneity can turn sour if you haven't thought your plans through. Don't make a physical adjustment without research. Ask an expert before you proceed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Observe how others do things, then prepare to step in to save the day. Refuse to get involved in joint ventures in which you have little input. Protect your investments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Participate in something that challenges you to think and learn from the experience. You don't have to spend money to have a good time. Invest in yourself and something you find interesting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on making a positive lifestyle change. Don't let someone confuse you with false or skewed information. Do your fact-checking, and don't be afraid to go it alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sign up for something that gets you out of the house and into a playful space that promises entertainment. Steer clear of offers that are unstable or promise the impossible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It's time to try something new and exciting. A partnership will offer a refreshing change that makes you feel good about your life and prospects. A commitment will pay off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Focus on home, family and what you can do to get closer to those you love. Consider the best way to use your money to ease stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick to a minimalist lifestyle and feel good about yourself and what you accomplish. Decluttering spaces that you can put to better use will encourage you to do more to improve your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take nothing for granted, and don't be a follower. It's your job to think for yourself and do what's best for you. Make changes that lower stress and encourage you to start projects.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stop dreaming and start doing. Leave nothing to chance. Focus on personal changes that make you feel good about how you look and what you have to offer. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get moving, and don't stop until you get the desired results. Work with people you trust to get things done to your specifications. Don't labor over last-minute changes someone makes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional matters will leave you questioning what to do next. Don't take what others do or say personally. Consider what's best for you and head in that direction free of worry.

