Tuesday, June 7

Pick up the pieces and head for the finish line. Put an end to whatever isn't working for you and start anew. Focus on what you want to achieve and refuse to let anyone come between you and your destination. Pick your associates based on what they offer and promise to contribute to your pursuits. Pamper yourself and follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Revealing too much too fast will leave you in a vulnerable position. Have a strategy in place that is easy for you to follow all by yourself. Being self-sufficient will give you a needed push.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Adapt to change, then get on with your life. Look for the positive. Pursue the path that will bring the highest physical, mental and emotional returns. Embrace life wholeheartedly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Observe what's going on around you. The competition will be fierce, so taking what you have to offer to the next level will be necessary. Pick someone's brain, and you'll discover valuable information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll develop an efficient way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Teach others the shortcuts you use to get things done on time. Teamwork will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your emotions under control, and you'll avoid a scene. Stay focused on what's important to you and gather information to make your job easier. An opportunity will come your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of responsibilities, then move along. Shared interests will bring you and a colleague closer. Romance is encouraged and will enhance your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Honesty is the best policy. An emotional situation will escalate if you hide your true feelings. Spend more time fixing and updating your surroundings to suit your needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Address issues head-on and pursue what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Say no to anyone pushing grand plans or self-indulgence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll face competition. Don't let the changes someone makes get in your way. Work around any obstacle you face by trusting in your ability to get things done. Avoid taking a physical or financial risk.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Tend to creative endeavors. Refuse to let a friend, relative or peer diminish what you are trying to achieve. Seek out those offering positive suggestions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be kind to yourself. Seek the company of someone who understands you. Mull over what you are doing with your life and how you can position yourself to head in a stimulating direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change begins with you. Give yourself a once-over and adjust how you look and how you live. Listen to your intuition, and make decisions that please you. Take responsibility for your happiness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0