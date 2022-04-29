Saturday, April 30

Embrace changes that lead to freedom and peace of mind. Don't limit what you can do or listen to negative input from people who don't see your vision or understand your passion. Be who you want to be and do what makes you happy. Live in the moment and practice what you preach.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The work you put in will pay off. Don't give up on something or someone you love. Look at situations from the inside out, and you'll find a way to get things done. Go with the flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You know how to play the game. The rules are in place and the outcome is clear. Place your feet firmly on the ground and proceed with strength and courage. You are in control.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Attending a reunion or reaching out to someone from your past will cause mixed feelings. Size up situations honestly. Giving someone the wrong impression or making an assumption will lead to regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take things up a notch. Be creative and demonstrate your passion for excellence. An energetic schedule will prompt you to look and feel your best. Romance is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think before you make a move. Don't try to keep up with others or copy them. Pay more attention to learning, helping others and living a moderate and peaceful lifestyle. Do what makes you happy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The voice of reason will help you make the right decision. A change will give you something to think about. Get out and socialize or network, and it will lead to personal growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Prioritize money, health and contracts. Organize documents and ease your mind. Talk to an expert if something perplexes you. Think about how you handle your money and make changes if needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Reevaluate relationships and gravitate toward people who share your sentiments. Distance yourself from negativity and obstacles. Use your imagination. Romance is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let what others do or say upset you. Look inward and focus on yourself, your needs and how you want to move forward. You can't change others, but you can change yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy where it counts, and you will be happy with the results. Make changes that will get others engaged in ideas that will benefit everyone at home and in your community.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Show discipline and don't give in to someone's whims. You'll feel much better about yourself if you finish what you start. Put together a to-do list, and forge ahead until everything is squared away.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Step up and take charge. Your energy and capacity to see things as they are will help you get things done. A change will improve your life and encourage loved ones to support your efforts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0