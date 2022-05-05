Friday, May 6

Turn your vision into something concrete. Trust and believe in yourself and what you have to offer, and call on people who can help you excel. Look at change as a new adventure and embrace what life offers. Put your energy into what you feel passionate about, and you will leave a lasting impression on those who doubt you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Time spent with a friend, relative or peer will clear up some uncertainty. Assess what you want to pursue next. Physical improvements and a healthy lifestyle will energize you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Making a push will pay off. Focus on accomplishments and follow through with a positive attitude and a workable plan. Stop worrying about what others do or think; take the path that makes sense to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Channel your energy into action and proceed until you are happy with what you accomplish. Look for solid investments that will give you financial security. A positive change is heading your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Talk until you come to an agreement that doesn't jeopardize your time, money or reputation. A friendly attitude will give you the edge when faced with difficult situations and people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pitch in and do your part. The suggestions you make and the changes you bring about will have a lasting effect. Do whatever it takes to get ahead. A joint venture will require an equitable plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Control your emotions. Concentrate on long-term effects. Find purpose in what you do, and it will give you peace of mind and make it easier for you to say no to tempting but deleterious offers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Give your best, and you'll get high returns. Network, engage in events and be open to suggestions. The information you pick up will give insight into an investment with potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your financial matters in check. Don't take a risk or share expenses. Take care of your responsibilities and leave nothing undone. Clear your to-do list, and you'll enjoy peace of mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination and share your ideas and intentions. You'll attract an attentive audience. Don't take a risk with your health or physical well-being. Protect against injury and illness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down, savor the moment and relax in the confines of your home. Taking time to relax will also encourage clarity regarding your next move. Formulate a plan. Romance is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You know what others expect from you. Put such work behind you without complaint and move on to more enjoyable situations and pastimes. Venture out and try something new and exciting.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick close to home, and don't reveal personal information. Put your energy into improving living arrangements and lowering stress. Use experience and knowledge to overcome pitfalls.

