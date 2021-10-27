Thursday, Oct. 28

Organize your thoughts. It’s important to understand the ramifications of every move or decision you make. Take a positive approach to life, love and happiness, and it will help you avoid wasting your time and energy. Gaining experience and knowledge will give you hope for a better future. Leave nothing to chance; protect your health and money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A debate will disrupt a friendship or cause a family feud. Think before you share your point of view. Be a good listener, and you’ll be able to sidestep an unfavorable situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Tighten up your finances to save for something unique. Build your future on concrete plans, and you’ll make an impression on someone who recognizes your experience and values your input.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The request of an associate will not line up with your vision. Take the high road and find a way to incorporate the old with the new. Your insight and adaptability will win favors.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your eye on the ball and be willing to accommodate someone you need in your corner. A change may not be welcome, but with a bit of finagling, you’ll find a way to get what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface over shared expenses and responsibilities. Take care of your fair share, then move on to more enjoyable tasks. Connect with someone who can make a difference in your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Rest, rejuvenate and start all over again. How you handle physically challenging events and activities will affect your emotional well-being. Do things to put your mind at ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t throw caution to the wind. Know what you are up against and do whatever it takes to stay on top of your game. Stability, consistency and sensible adjustments will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance or undone. Trust in yourself and the work that you do. Your dedication and loyalty will help you advance. Do your own research and make sure you verify information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s up to you to get the ball rolling. Don’t wait for someone to beat you at your own game. Take a lead position, follow through with your plans and pursue what makes you happy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep the peace at home and when dealing with peers. A change someone makes may not align with your plans, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t follow the path that suits you. Do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Money matters will escalate if someone pressures you to donate to something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Take the initiative and decline. Put your money into something that will benefit you directly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be tactful when handling situations that deal with colleagues or someone who can put a dent in your reputation, status or position. Offer a positive, upbeat attitude and generosity.

