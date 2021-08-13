CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Holding back your feelings won’t solve problems. Step up and say what’s on your mind, and good things will transpire. Commitment and trust will be necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep emotions in check to avoid a scene. Indulgent behavior will stand between you and success. Look at the big picture, and mull over how to make the most of your day.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll get help if you ask. Pay attention to loved ones, and it will bring you closer together. A kind gesture, a little romance or a compliment will set the mood.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You may want to get the approval of a loved one before you say yes to something or someone. A last-minute change will allow you the opportunity to pursue something meaningful. Share your feelings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be jumpy when it comes to emotional matters. Stay calm. Be rational and willing to participate in an open discussion. Confidential issues are apparent. Don’t jump the gun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Verify all information you receive. Taking a professional or personal chance will leave you in a difficult position. Avoid mental, physical or financial risk.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t stop halfway. You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Put on your thinking cap, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you turn a negative into a positive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0