PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Update your image and take a unique approach to friendship and romance. Say what’s on your mind and stick to the rules and regulations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put everything in its place and carry on until you reach your destination. Focus on your relationships with people who can help you get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be a good listener and show support for those who share your beliefs. Don’t feel you need to change to fit in; be yourself, and you’ll attract like-minded people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be objective, open and honest. Present your point with concision, and people will listen. Mix business with pleasure, and friendships will sprout that will encourage a bright future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Problems will develop if you are possessive or moody. Pay attention to your appearance and consider what you want to do before sharing with others. Be sure your plan is doable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think about the message you want to send. Consider how someone you care about will feel or react if you are abrupt or pushy. A kind word will help you gain support; a demand will cause friction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will help you achieve your goal. Run your ideas by those who may be affected by the decisions you make. Deal with matters as they arise.

