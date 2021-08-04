CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The money you invest in yourself, your home or your business will bring high returns. Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. A physical change will lead to new possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do something creative. How you spend your time will determine your state of mind. Stick to your prerogative, and you will achieve the satisfaction and happiness you desire.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll dazzle people with your insight and uniqueness. Spend time with someone who supports and inspires you to follow your heart. Romance will encourage a happy personal life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused, disciplined and intent on reaching your goal. Reach out to experts to verify you are on the right path, and you will avoid wasting valuable time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take heed of any criticism that comes your way, and consider what you can do to be and do your very best. Take physical action. Pursue skills and information that will help you make the most of your day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think before you act. Make intelligent decisions that will help you get ahead. Don’t let excess or trusting someone you shouldn’t be your downfall. Make discipline a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination to create something spectacular. You’ll gain peace of mind if you enjoy what you do. Look for a unique way to use your skills to help others, and happiness will be yours.

