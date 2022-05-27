Saturday, May 28

Do your due diligence. Take a leadership position and be clear about what you want to see happen. Set the pace and call on those you trust to uphold the same level of perfection that you offer. Set the stage for a year filled with accomplishments, love, laughter and the success you desire. Don't put someone else in charge of your happiness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Doors will open if you get involved in projects or causes that you feel you can help. An energetic approach will make others want to pitch in and help you achieve your goal. A personal gain is near at hand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take pride in what you do, but don't go overboard. Plan your actions and follow through with precision. Kind words and gestures will set a precedent for others to follow. You can make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Acting, instead of talking about what you will do, will help you gain the respect you deserve. Be open to suggestions and prepared to try new things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change what makes you unhappy. Don't wait for someone to do the work for you. A change will lift your spirits and point you in a positive direction. Make do with what you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Bide your time. Initiate a strategy that is safe, cost-efficient and stress-free. Take a minimalist approach to how you live and what you do; you'll realize what makes you happy. Invest in yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- What you should do and what you want to do will be in conflict if you neglect your responsibilities. Unfinished business will weigh heavily upon you. Tie up loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- State what you are willing to do or spend before you agree to participate in a joint venture. Spend more time tending to domestic and personal matters before starting something new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Sign up for something mentally stimulating. Your participation and contribution will make an impression. Enjoy celebrating or spending downtime with a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Evaluate your lifestyle. Consider what isn't working for you while also taking a look at the changes that will make your life better. Don't let someone make decisions for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Don't put up with someone's negativity or manipulation. Consider what you enjoy doing and incorporate it into your daily routine.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your best foot forward and take control. Set high standards, offer precise instructions and oversee every detail. Put your reputation on the line, and you'll come out a winner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll find it difficult to hide your emotions. Proceed alone if it will help you get things done on time to your specifications. Don't fret about what others do; focus on your efforts.

