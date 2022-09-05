Tuesday, Sept. 6

Push forward with enthusiasm. Be the life of the party and the one with all the suggestions. Use your strengths, work on your weaknesses and strive to maintain balance. Select the key players in your life for the right reasons. Recognize your skills and attributes and use them to your advantage. Think before you act, and protect yourself against illness and injury.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Volunteer, step forward and make a statement. Stand up for your rights and recognize what you can do to contribute. Consider every angle of a situation, and you'll find a solution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your research, develop a strategy and put your plan in motion. A proposal will be difficult to turn down, and you should carefully consider your options before choosing your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Listen to your peers, and you'll get a different perspective regarding what's happening and how you can take advantage of an unfolding situation. A change of heart will help you move ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tidy up loose ends and pursue something that makes you happy. Establishing what's best for you will help you put a solid plan in place. Recognize what's possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll have a unique approach to spending, saving and earning cash. Pay attention to what others do and say, but follow the path that feels right. Market your skills to fill a niche.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't limit what you can do because someone keeps changing their mind. When left to your own devices, do what feels right and stop worrying about how others will react. Personal growth is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Use your wisdom, expertise, physical strength and courage to finish things on time. Take precautions when faced with health risks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your imagination will run wild. Don't disregard your ideas or brainstorms. Don't go over budget or make decisions that cause problems with someone you love and respect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the ball rolling. If you wait, nothing will unfold the way you expect. Size up your situation. Refuse to let anyone confuse you. Listen, but follow the path that feels right.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what you can do before you act. Keep your options open and adjust along the way to ensure you remain competitive. Don't put your health or physical well-being in jeopardy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel pressured to decide if you aren't ready. Taking on more than you can handle will weigh on your mind and influence your emotional well-being and relationships. Change begins with you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Size up situations before you implement change. Keep the peace by remaining neutral until you have gathered enough information to continue. Understand the pros and cons of a situation.