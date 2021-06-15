Wednesday, June 16

A detail will play an important role in the way things unfold. Leave nothing to chance, and don’t take on more than you can handle. Plan every action thoughtfully and with confidence. Stand tall, do what you do best and live within your means. Less fuss, less muss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Control your emotions, and avoid wasting time or making a domestic situation worse. Be up-front, and take pride in what you say and do. Learn from the experience and keep moving forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An open, receptive approach to situations involving friends, relatives or neighbors will help bring about positive change. A suggestion will provide insight into a problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay close attention to what others ask you to do and what that might require. Don’t make hasty decisions that conflict with promises you made to a loved one. Strive for balance and integrity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think twice before you say something you may regret. Overreacting won’t help you get your way. Channel your energy into positive change that makes you feel good about who you are and how you look.