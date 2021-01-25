Tuesday, Jan. 26

Let your creative imagination take charge, and you’ll come up with ideas that will improve your living space, relationships and outlook. Listen to suggestions, mull over your intentions and pursue your goals with passion, integrity and the desire to make your life better. A change of pace will be enlightening.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let negativity set in, regardless of what those around you do or say. Keep your emotions under control, and set a standard for others. An optimistic attitude will help you attract supporters.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes at home to suit your needs. Feeling comfortable encourage you to do things that make you happy. Reach out to someone who makes a difference in your life. Romance is in the stars.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be conscious of what’s happening around you. Look for solutions that are fair and practical. Learn from mistakes, and make adjustments that will help you achieve the success you desire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep things simple. Don’t alter your life because of what someone else does. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will utilize your skills. Take ownership of your life and decisions.