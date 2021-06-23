SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to the reactions and responses you receive from partners and those close to you. Consider the best way to keep the peace without jeopardizing your plans. Do the work required to excel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Go over the changes you want to make at home before you begin, and you’ll spare yourself unnecessary hassle. Show a loved one what you plan to do to bring you closer together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on what’s important to you, and put your energy where it counts most. How you deal with authority figures, rules and regulations will determine how well you do.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to what others are doing. Someone will try to undermine you if given a chance. Put more thought and effort into the way you present who you are and what you can do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation or assumptions. Trust in your ability to take control and get to the bottom of any situation you face.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Expand your search, and you’ll discover what’s required to reach your goal. Emotional spending on luxury items is discouraged. Pay attention to what’s essential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A discussion regarding sensitive issues will help you move forward. Put your energy behind the changes that will make your life less stressful and more in tune with what brings you joy.

