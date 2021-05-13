Friday, May 14
It’s important to look at all sides of a situation, but don’t miss out because you can’t make up your mind. Take action this year, and you will make headway. Pay close attention to contracts, documents and expiration dates. Keep your budget in mind when approaching big projects.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take better care of your finances. Don’t spend money lavishly when saving for a rainy day will ease stress. Commit to taking care of your responsibilities and to making your views and intentions clear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your facts straight. If you make a mistake, you will be held accountable. Pay attention to detail and live within your means. Taking a chance on someone or something will backfire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a pass if someone pressures you for money. Consider what’s important to you, and put your effort where it can have the most impact. Make realistic promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your involvement in something you feel passionate about will connect you to like-minded people. Share ideas, concerns and remedies, and you will come up with a doable plan. Romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone will offer misleading information. Check the facts, ask questions and don’t buy into a dodgy plan. Do something that will benefit you as well as those you care about most. Resist temptation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your time and energy into something that will enhance your awareness, qualifications and popularity. Use your charm, reach out to influential people and share your insights.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t consider an offer if you can’t afford to take part. Listen, then use the information you receive to formulate a plan that works well and is within your budget. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a serious look at your friends and determine who is good for you and who isn’t. Say no to people promoting indulgence, and gravitate toward those who bring out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to think about what’s happened, and it will be easier to bring about positive lifestyle changes that will encourage better health and less stress. Find a way to bring in extra cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do something special for a loved one. Discuss your ideas. Avoid excessive consumption and put more effort into fitness, health and productivity. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful what you say and do. Someone will misinform you or twist your words. Play by the rules, live up to your promises and avoid reputation-damaging situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Align yourself with people who have your back, share your beliefs and bring out the best in you. Put personal growth, physical fitness and meaningful relationships on your priority list.