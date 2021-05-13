LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your time and energy into something that will enhance your awareness, qualifications and popularity. Use your charm, reach out to influential people and share your insights.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t consider an offer if you can’t afford to take part. Listen, then use the information you receive to formulate a plan that works well and is within your budget. Change begins with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a serious look at your friends and determine who is good for you and who isn’t. Say no to people promoting indulgence, and gravitate toward those who bring out the best in you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to think about what’s happened, and it will be easier to bring about positive lifestyle changes that will encourage better health and less stress. Find a way to bring in extra cash.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do something special for a loved one. Discuss your ideas. Avoid excessive consumption and put more effort into fitness, health and productivity. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful what you say and do. Someone will misinform you or twist your words. Play by the rules, live up to your promises and avoid reputation-damaging situations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Align yourself with people who have your back, share your beliefs and bring out the best in you. Put personal growth, physical fitness and meaningful relationships on your priority list.

