Friday, Jan. 8

Opportunities are heading your way. Concentrate on professional gains, investment opportunities and finding new ways to use your skills. A personal relationship will undergo a positive change that will make your life more manageable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider what will make you happy, and head in that direction. You are the master of your destiny. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll discover what you can accomplish all by yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what you do well and enjoy, and turn it into a profitable venture. Take the initiative; refuse to let obstacles stand in your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your connections to help you put your plan in motion. Your ability to articulate what you want to do with enthusiasm and flair will win you success. A partnership looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your life simple. Refuse to let outside influences interfere with your plans. Look at the possibilities, and consider what you have time to pursue. Discipline and intelligence are necessary.