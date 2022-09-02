Saturday, Sept. 3

Show restraint and bide your time when dealing with matters that influence your future. Don't let emotions take charge. Be smart and consider the best way to use your skills positively. Don't put pressure on others to get things done; doing the work yourself will reap the highest rewards. Strive for personal happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes at home that will make your life easier. Organization and decluttering will lead to peace of mind and happiness. A well-researched investment will help you reach financial freedom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can resolve anything with honest communication. Open a dialogue that reflects your opinions and suggests possibilities that will please you and those you want to spend more time with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take time to rejuvenate, organize your thoughts and consider what's important. Refuse to let anyone pressure you or make you feel you must bend to avoid criticism or complaints.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get motivated. You can accomplish plenty once you start moving. Focus on relationships and following a path that makes you feel good. Initiate conversations that encourage others to help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't give up what you want. Set your sights on your goal, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. You can resolve a money matter if you make a couple of changes at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Review what you do for a living and consider how you might branch out. Raise your qualifications or reach out to someone who can help you improve your profile, and something good will unfold.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Slow down and rethink your options. Take the path of least resistance. Doors will open that lead to a change in direction. Don't let your emotions or a loved one interfere with your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An open mind will lead to knowledge and a chance to change your game plan. Talk over your concerns with someone you respect and appreciate, and you'll gain a positive perspective on what's possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider what you can do with your skills. Revise your resume, update your knowledge and attributes, and look for a way to make how you earn your living more enjoyable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be aware of deadlines. Don't let anyone bully you. Don't limit what you can do because of fear or a lack of understanding of the facts. You can live the way you want to!

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mull over what's happening at work, home and around the world, and make decisions that will help you weather the storm. A lifestyle change will help ameliorate a problematic situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Initiate your plans and don't look back. Knowing what you want will make it easier to reach your destination. An intelligent conversation will help you expand your knowledge and interests.