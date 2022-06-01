Thursday, June 2

Expand your interests and circle of friends. Embrace something unique that will give you a different perspective on life and what you can do to help people. The aid you offer will ground you mentally and bring a wide variety of emotions to the surface. Contemplate what you can do and what you want, and personal growth and accolades will follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Give a lot of thought to how you conduct business. Look for options that will attract the help you need from those in critical positions. Build a rapport with people who share your ambitions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Adjust your schedule to allow you to lend someone a helping hand. The gratitude you receive will set you on a positive path for the remainder of the day. Share what you know and what you have.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't mince words; be direct and follow through with your plan. Wade through your responsibilities with gusto, and you will make a difference. Reveal little about your finances or beliefs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An open mind will serve you well. Don't fear change; embrace what life offers and learn from every experience you encounter. Love and romance are favored. Be true to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take your time. Don't feel you must do what everyone else is doing. Look for possibilities; consider what's required to take the road less traveled. Work quietly on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be intrigued by what others do or how they react. Make decisions based on your observations; you will discover the best way to use your attributes to get your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Explore your options and do the work yourself. Fix up your surroundings and spend more time with someone who inspires you. The hard work you put in will ward off criticism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a simple approach when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Listening and learning what others think and want will help you devise a plan that everyone favors.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Control your emotions, live up to your promises and lay down strict guidelines that help you reach your purpose. Fulfillment will help clear your head. Follow your heart and do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Initiate a plan that helps you save money. Adjust your budget and lower your overhead. The comfort of financial freedom will help you find peace of mind and personal happiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Rethink your long-term plans. Put together a schedule that will encourage you to incorporate what you enjoy doing into how you earn your living. Take responsibility for your happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take charge and enforce changes that will make your life and job more manageable. Speak from the heart, address sensitive issues and lay out a strategy that everyone can support.

