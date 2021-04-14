Thursday, April 15

Keep life, love and your financial matters in perspective. Put a strategy in place to ensure you stick to your budget, and don’t take on more than you can handle. You have so much to gain if you pay attention to detail and channel your energy wisely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put greater emphasis on how you handle your money. Stay within your budget to ease stress. Quality time spent with someone you love will bring you closer together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put energy behind your plans, and make your dreams come true. It’s up to you to do the work; if you count on others, you’ll be disappointed. Delve in, get things done and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live up to your promises and explore new territory. Do the groundwork and broaden your outlook. An unusual opportunity is heading in your direction. Romance is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Assess your financial situation, then make adjustments. Listen to your heart. Be imaginative, and you’ll come up with an inspired plan. A physical change will turn out better than anticipated.