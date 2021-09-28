Wednesday, Sept. 29

Look at every angle before you make a move. Putting caution first will save you from having to backtrack. A steady pace forward with comprehensive checklists will ensure that you make the most of your time. Communication will be crucial if you want to eliminate opposition from someone close to you. Focus on what’s possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t react prematurely. Let others do as they please, and you’ll discover the best way to deal with a tricky situation. Observation and knowledge will help you do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your emotions in check and take better care of yourself emotionally and physically. Do something that brings you joy and satisfaction. A creative project will ease your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Fix up your surroundings, but don’t go over budget. Use your intelligence, and you will find ways to work with what you have instead of spending money unnecessarily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Premature actions will cause emotional turmoil. Rethink your plans; you’ll find cheaper ways to improve your life without upsetting loved ones or taking on debt. Put your energy where it counts.