Saturday, Sept. 4

Spend more time reconnecting with people you haven’t been able to see for some time. Expand your friendships and interests, and learn something new and exciting. Concentrate on personal growth and adopting a lifestyle that will ease stress. Let go of what isn’t working for you and embrace something exciting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your creative energy to work, and you’ll come up with a plan that leads to positive change. Gather information conducive to adjusting to the changes you are trying to make. Follow your heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A positive adjustment at home will improve your mood and your relationship with someone special. Discussions will lead to decisions that give you the freedom to pursue what makes you happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take pride in what you do. Refuse to let anyone take charge or push you into something that doesn’t fit the schedule you choose. Pay attention to detail and do the work yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and your strategy in place. You will make gains if you are true to yourself and willing to walk away from what’s not working.