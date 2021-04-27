LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will keep you on your toes when faced with opposition or temptation. Don’t let anger set in when success will result in satisfaction. Do what you do best, and don’t look back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s time to settle differences or a misunderstanding with someone you’re in a personal or professional partnership with. Once you clear up matters, you’ll know what to do next.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have regrets if you act on an assumption. Don’t lower your standards for someone who mistreats you. Be smart, get the facts and do what’s necessary. Protect your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Before you agree to something, make sure you have all the facts and details necessary to make an accurate decision. It’s easier to make adjustments before you commit than after.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions will surface if you or someone close to you overreacts or exaggerates. Choose your words wisely, and concentrate on being the best you can be. Choose peace over discord.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t rule out heading in a different direction. A new challenge will give you something to look forward to and lift your spirits. Celebrate new beginnings with someone you love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Overspending or taking a risk emotionally, financially or physically will leave you in a vulnerable position. Choose to take the path that adds to your stability, not your detriment.

