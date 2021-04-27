Wednesday, April 28
Stick to schedules, set boundaries and have a strategy in place that can withstand any outside interference you encounter. Being organized will help you finish what you start and encourage interesting partnerships with people who bring out the best in you. Strive for success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t give in to someone who is taking advantage of you. Set personal goals and stick to them. Do your own thing, be unique and let your intuition lead the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t spare any detail when dealing with administrative matters. It’s essential to have your facts straight if you want to seal a deal. Preparation will help you avoid disappointment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are worried, set up a virtual meeting to avoid risk. Be assertive and innovative; you will dominate a conversation that can be life-changing. Put your energy where it counts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on personal gains, physical fitness and nurturing meaningful relationships. Don’t scoff if someone makes a change. Do your own thing, and you’ll meet someone who shares your interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep things in perspective and ask pertinent questions. Once you have all the facts, it will be easy to make a decision. A little romance will help you unwind and change your mindset.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will keep you on your toes when faced with opposition or temptation. Don’t let anger set in when success will result in satisfaction. Do what you do best, and don’t look back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s time to settle differences or a misunderstanding with someone you’re in a personal or professional partnership with. Once you clear up matters, you’ll know what to do next.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have regrets if you act on an assumption. Don’t lower your standards for someone who mistreats you. Be smart, get the facts and do what’s necessary. Protect your emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Before you agree to something, make sure you have all the facts and details necessary to make an accurate decision. It’s easier to make adjustments before you commit than after.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions will surface if you or someone close to you overreacts or exaggerates. Choose your words wisely, and concentrate on being the best you can be. Choose peace over discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t rule out heading in a different direction. A new challenge will give you something to look forward to and lift your spirits. Celebrate new beginnings with someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Overspending or taking a risk emotionally, financially or physically will leave you in a vulnerable position. Choose to take the path that adds to your stability, not your detriment.