Wednesday, Sept. 1
Express your feelings, and get your priorities in order. Refuse to let emotional matters get in the way of your progress. It’s up to you to make things happen and to navigate your way to the place you want to reach. Set goals, prepare and educate yourself to ensure you can fulfill your dreams. Change begins with you, so get moving.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A position that interests you will not live up to your expectations. Do your homework before you make a decision that can alter your earning potential. If you want something, you must take responsibility for it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t shilly-shally; pay your dues and go about your business. Now is the time to explore and expand your mind. Embrace life, live in the moment and discover what makes you feel passionate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Balance your books, then figure out what you can afford to do that’s on your bucket list. You’ll enjoy the process much more if you aren’t stressed over the cost. Be innovative in all things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get approval before you do something that will affect others. A domestic problem will surface if you aren’t up-front about your plans. Handle a professional change with caution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotional issues will stand in your way where shared expenses or joint ventures are concerned. Don’t get worked up without good cause. Hear what others have to say and work to benefit everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Clarify your intentions before you start something new, and it will be easier to get to the finish line without interference. A physical encounter will lift your spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make an adjustment that is conducive to getting ahead professionally. Monitor what’s going on in your field, and you will get a head-start on something that can raise your earning potential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll accomplish the most if you work from home. The less you deal with outside influences, the better. An emotional problem will surface if you cannot agree with someone in a position of authority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get in touch with someone you haven’t talked to in a while. The information you receive will help you formulate what you want to do regarding your current position or lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what you want, then head in that direction. The work you do will propagate opportunities to use your creative input. Don’t be afraid to take a unique path.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a pass if someone tries to engage in a spirited discussion. It’s better to be reserved and avoid topics that take you out of your comfort zone. Pay more attention to fixing up your space.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hide your feelings until you feel safe sharing them. Offering too much information will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be a good listener, and you will make better decisions.