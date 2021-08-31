Wednesday, Sept. 1

Express your feelings, and get your priorities in order. Refuse to let emotional matters get in the way of your progress. It’s up to you to make things happen and to navigate your way to the place you want to reach. Set goals, prepare and educate yourself to ensure you can fulfill your dreams. Change begins with you, so get moving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A position that interests you will not live up to your expectations. Do your homework before you make a decision that can alter your earning potential. If you want something, you must take responsibility for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t shilly-shally; pay your dues and go about your business. Now is the time to explore and expand your mind. Embrace life, live in the moment and discover what makes you feel passionate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Balance your books, then figure out what you can afford to do that’s on your bucket list. You’ll enjoy the process much more if you aren’t stressed over the cost. Be innovative in all things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get approval before you do something that will affect others. A domestic problem will surface if you aren’t up-front about your plans. Handle a professional change with caution.