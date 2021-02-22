Tuesday, Feb. 23

Put more time and effort into creative endeavors this year. Expand your interests. Learn something new, and take an interest in reconnecting with people or pastimes you miss. Push uncertainty into the background; concentrate on what excites you most. Change begins with you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make the first move. Pick up the phone, send an email or set up a reunion with someone you miss. Quality of life depends on the decisions you make. Consider what makes you happy and content, then head in that direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sink your teeth into what you can accomplish. Productivity will help ward off disagreements and make an impression on someone who counts. Refuse to give in to pressure or get involved in someone’s success instead of your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A unique take on an old idea will excite you. If doubt sets in, know enough to step back and rethink your next move. Change is only useful if it is beneficial. Focus on using your skills efficiently.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have to stay ahead of the competition. Gather information, verify facts and use your intelligence and charm to keep the peace and bring about positive change. Avoid taking risks with your health.