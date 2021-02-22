Tuesday, Feb. 23
Put more time and effort into creative endeavors this year. Expand your interests. Learn something new, and take an interest in reconnecting with people or pastimes you miss. Push uncertainty into the background; concentrate on what excites you most. Change begins with you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make the first move. Pick up the phone, send an email or set up a reunion with someone you miss. Quality of life depends on the decisions you make. Consider what makes you happy and content, then head in that direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sink your teeth into what you can accomplish. Productivity will help ward off disagreements and make an impression on someone who counts. Refuse to give in to pressure or get involved in someone’s success instead of your own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A unique take on an old idea will excite you. If doubt sets in, know enough to step back and rethink your next move. Change is only useful if it is beneficial. Focus on using your skills efficiently.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have to stay ahead of the competition. Gather information, verify facts and use your intelligence and charm to keep the peace and bring about positive change. Avoid taking risks with your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are resourceful, original and insightful, acknowledgment will follow. Look for workable partnerships and moneymaking opportunities. Invest time and money in your interests and pursuits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Cross every “T” and dot every “I” to avoid criticism. Someone will be waiting and watching for any mistake you make. Avoid unpredictable people and protect your reputation, meaningful relationships and professional position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A power play will pay off. Have everything in place, and be ready to roll. Look for the signs, and let your intuition lead the way. Don’t share information with a peer who may not be trustworthy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll encounter turmoil at home or work if you let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Get your duties out of the way and move on to more pleasurable tasks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home, learn something new or make a lifestyle change that encourages better health. Walk away from bad habits, influences and extreme situations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will take advantage of you if you let down your guard. Discipline will pay off when it comes to work and finance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to what’s happening in your domestic life. Putting the zest back into your life and doing your best to adapt to inevitable changes will be your ticket to success.