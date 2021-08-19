Friday, Aug. 20
Slow down, relax and consider where each decision will lead. Time is on your side. Focus on personal growth and physical fitness, and you will be happy with the results you get. You can accomplish much more when you feel good. Make stability and security your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Forge ahead. Engage in physical work, and you will feel productive and closer to reaching your goal. Observe what others are doing, but don’t feel compelled to follow someone else.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Speak pointedly and you will resolve issues quickly, leaving more time to socialize and enjoy yourself with friends and relatives. An understanding you have with a loved one will help you decide how or where to live.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t settle for less than what you want and deserve. When one door closes, another will open. Be true to yourself, and go after what you want. It’s up to you to take responsibility for your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your life simple and meddlers at a distance. Look for the path that satisfies your needs and makes you feel good about where you put your time, money and effort. Seek the company of stimulating people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get things done on time. An opportunity to spend time with a friend or relative will lead to a reunion with someone you haven’t seen for some time. A colorful life story will spark your imagination.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take precautions to avoid injury or illness. Use your intelligence to ward off an argument. Make adjustments that help you save money. Don’t pay for something that isn’t your responsibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think big, but don’t go over budget. Pay more attention to how you look and feel. Be direct with someone you love regarding your intentions, then make plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look on the bright side. It will be easier to get things done and win favors if you seek out those who have something to contribute to your plan. A positive change regarding money looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reach out to people who share your concerns, and you’ll form a tight bond. Nurture a meaningful relationship by physically showing how much you care. Change isn’t necessary, but agreement is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set your sights on what you want, and put thought into how you will get your plans in motion. A discussion with someone in a superior position will help bring about positive change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use everything available to ensure you do the best job possible. Listen to suggestions and develop ideas that help you cover every potential problem. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have to do things differently if you want to stand out and outsmart the competition. A passionate approach to your responsibilities will help you gain respect. Step outside your comfort zone.