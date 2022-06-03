Saturday, June 4

Reevaluate your motives and whether you are still on the right path. Put a strategy in place that promises high returns and helps secure your position and long-term gains. Consider your physical, mental and emotional health, and implement routines that keep you upbeat and ready to conquer the world. Practice safety first; you'll avoid loss and defeat stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't budge unless you are taken care of fairly. Letting someone get away with something will lead to more of the same. Make your position clear and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll receive more help if you are open to suggestions. Put emotional differences aside, and get things done on time. Look for a unique way to enforce your ideas without going over budget.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of yourself and focus on what matters to you. Gather information and determine what others think and how they feel before deciding who gets to do what. Be organized.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Divvy up responsibilities and press on until you are happy with the results. Your diligence will set the stage for success. Someone will admire your efforts and will help give you a platform.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work with people who share your sentiments. You'll make headway by being open to suggestions and learning as you go. A relationship with someone you care about will flourish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Deal with and adjust to others' changes. Go about your business and do what's important to you instead of worrying about how others are doing. Distance yourself from anyone who stands in your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Focus on home and family, and live within your means. Keeping your costs down will help you lower stress and make you feel comfortable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your life moderate, friends close and enemies in sight. Spend time at home rearranging your space to ensure it encourages a good rapport with someone special. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rethink your strategy before sharing your intentions with others. By letting your experience overrule your emotions, you will avoid a compromising situation. Play fair.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your energy where it can do some good. Don't reveal your plans until you feel confident you have everything under control. A personal change will add to your appeal. Love is in the stars.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Participate in activities that make you think and encourage you to broaden your skills and knowledge. A professional change will entice you, but you must assess your motives carefully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of domestic matters swiftly. Letting your emotions fester will not help resolve issues. Look for solutions that make everyone happy. Keep the peace and have a positive attitude.

