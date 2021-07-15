Saturday, July 17
Embrace life wholeheartedly this year. Strive to broaden your outlook and to let your creative imagination point you toward positive changes, new friendships and a direction that stimulates your mind and contributes to your financial well-being. Don’t limit what you can achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t lose sight of your goal because of an emotional issue. Concentrate on what you can do to make life better, and forgo wasting time on something that you have no control over.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Show some enthusiasm. Take care of odds and ends that you’ve left undone. Clearing up clutter will help you feel productive. Plan an eventful evening with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mull over all your options and consider how to best utilize your time. Base any change you make on sound judgment and facts. Refuse to let your emotions push you in a questionable direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Charm will get you closer to your objective. If someone uses emotional tactics to control you or a situation, be diplomatic and factual, and present alternative solutions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work to improve your environment. If you make it easier to work on a project, you will accomplish what you set out to do. The lessons of the past will help you avoid disappointment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in something that sparks your enthusiasm and makes you want to get active. A physical effort will not go unnoticed, and the reaction you receive will boost your confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend less time worrying and more time getting things done. An opportunity will surface if you check out online ads. A unique way to use your skills will enhance a partnership.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get all worked up over something you can’t change. Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Handle a problem with a friend, relative or loved one graciously.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain insight into money, health or legal matters that will help you come out on top. An unexpected opportunity will push you to make a change to where or how you live. A smart move will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Avoid an unnecessary emotional scene. Flexing your muscles will not make for a better relationship or help you get ahead. Physical activity will help you dissipate anxiety.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be smart, think matters through and make a change when all the pieces fall into place. Take good care of your health, strive to be fit and maintain a well-balanced diet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got what it takes to accomplish what you set out to do. Test your endurance and take on something that requires physical exertion. Doing so will provide you with perspective on a nettlesome matter.