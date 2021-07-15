SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in something that sparks your enthusiasm and makes you want to get active. A physical effort will not go unnoticed, and the reaction you receive will boost your confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend less time worrying and more time getting things done. An opportunity will surface if you check out online ads. A unique way to use your skills will enhance a partnership.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get all worked up over something you can’t change. Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Handle a problem with a friend, relative or loved one graciously.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain insight into money, health or legal matters that will help you come out on top. An unexpected opportunity will push you to make a change to where or how you live. A smart move will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Avoid an unnecessary emotional scene. Flexing your muscles will not make for a better relationship or help you get ahead. Physical activity will help you dissipate anxiety.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be smart, think matters through and make a change when all the pieces fall into place. Take good care of your health, strive to be fit and maintain a well-balanced diet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got what it takes to accomplish what you set out to do. Test your endurance and take on something that requires physical exertion. Doing so will provide you with perspective on a nettlesome matter.

