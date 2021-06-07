June 8

A realistic approach to life, love and happiness will help you achieve peace of mind. Concentrate on what's important to you, and make lifestyle changes that suit your needs. Take control of your life. Refuse to put up with people and situations that make your life miserable. Your happiness is your responsibility.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep life simple and stay focused on what's meaningful to you. Too much of anything won't make you happy or help you get ahead. Maintain integrity, and follow your heart personally and professionally. A minimalist attitude will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put more energy into things that matter to you. Express your feelings. Offer innovative ideas that will help make your life and the lives of those around you more efficient.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Offer alternatives when faced with opposition. Be willing to cooperate and compromise. The easier you make it for others, the more respect you will gain. Handle things with smarts, not brute force.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say little, but do a lot. Put your heart into what you believe is best for you and those you love. Don't listen to someone pushing his or her agenda. An unexpected opportunity will arise.