June 8
A realistic approach to life, love and happiness will help you achieve peace of mind. Concentrate on what's important to you, and make lifestyle changes that suit your needs. Take control of your life. Refuse to put up with people and situations that make your life miserable. Your happiness is your responsibility.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep life simple and stay focused on what's meaningful to you. Too much of anything won't make you happy or help you get ahead. Maintain integrity, and follow your heart personally and professionally. A minimalist attitude will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put more energy into things that matter to you. Express your feelings. Offer innovative ideas that will help make your life and the lives of those around you more efficient.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Offer alternatives when faced with opposition. Be willing to cooperate and compromise. The easier you make it for others, the more respect you will gain. Handle things with smarts, not brute force.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say little, but do a lot. Put your heart into what you believe is best for you and those you love. Don't listen to someone pushing his or her agenda. An unexpected opportunity will arise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Figure out what's important to you. Consider what it will take to reach your goal and how taxing it will be on you physically before you proceed. Don't commit to something you can't pull off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will make you feel better about your future. Add to your qualifications. Explore something that interests you. Don't hesitate to do things differently. An investment will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll gravitate toward unusual situations. Do your homework before you get involved in something new. A partnership won't provide what it claims. Look at the fine print before you sign.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Distance yourself from people who ask for too much. Don't wait until you are angry to put an end to a difficult situation. Choose your battles wisely, and put your energy where it counts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Beware of erratic people who can't make a decision or fall short of your expectations. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and use intelligence to get your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spend less time analyzing a situation and more time doing what you want. Make an adjustment at home that will help you accomplish your goals. A creative outlet will help ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your facts straight. Think before you make a move. Be direct when dealing with problems and finding solutions. Evasiveness is not acceptable. Be open and receptive to others' input.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Work with what you have. Designate a space that is conducive to getting things done. A disciplined approach to work will help you build trust and respect. It's OK to do things differently.